Assam Congress leader, Pradyut Bordoloi, has taken to Twitter to rally fellow Members of Parliament (MPs) from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to address the escalating crisis in Manipur during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, scheduled to commence on July 20.

Bordoloi expressed deep concern over the prevailing ethnic violence that has plagued Manipur since May 3, 2023, highlighting the dire situation faced by the people of the state. Reports indicate a surge in violence, human rights violations, and the loss of innocent lives, signaling a deteriorating state of affairs. The clash between various factions, armed forces, and insurgent groups has created an environment of fear and unrest, impacting the socio-economic well-being of Manipur's residents.

In his plea, Bordoloi called upon his fellow MPs, irrespective of their party or state affiliations, to lend their voice and support to the demand for a comprehensive discussion on the crisis in Manipur. He emphasized the need for legislative interventions that seek accountability from both the Union and State Governments for their actions, or lack thereof, in addressing the situation.

By raising this issue in Parliament, Bordoloi believes that it will not only bring the crisis to the forefront of national discourse but also provide a platform for meaningful discussions, debates, and the formulation of effective solutions to resolve the conflict.

Recognizing the influence and weight carried by MPs, Bordoloi urged them to utilize their platforms to amplify the issue both within and outside the Parliament. He stressed the importance of garnering sufficient national attention and support for the crisis in Manipur, in order to address the urgent needs of the affected population and work towards a lasting resolution.