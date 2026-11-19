Senior Assam Congress leaders have urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to provide immediate relief and rehabilitation to around 1,000 families displaced during an eviction drive in Dhubri district earlier this month.

In a memorandum to the Chief Minister, Wazed Ali Choudhury, MLA from Birsing Jarua and Leader of the Assam Congress Legislature Party (ACLP), and Abdur Rahim Ahmed, MLA from Chenga and ACLP Chief Whip, highlighted the plight of families affected by the eviction in Alamganj Part 9 revenue village under Gauripur Revenue Circle.

According to the legislators, the eviction drive carried out on November 1, 2026, left around 1,000 families homeless. They said many of the affected families had been living in the area for generations, while some had previously lost their homes to river erosion.

The memorandum said the displacement had caused severe hardship, particularly for children, elderly people, pregnant women and those who are ill.

While acknowledging the government's authority to clear encroachments on government land, the Congress leaders said such exercises should also take into account humanitarian concerns and the rights of affected people.

They urged the Chief Minister to intervene urgently, provide relief and rehabilitation to the displaced families, and halt further eviction drives until appropriate measures are taken to address their situation.

The legislators said many of the affected families had already suffered losses due to river erosion and were now facing further hardship following the eviction.

