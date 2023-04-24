Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah in a letter on April 24 announced that office bearers of the party will pay a visit to Tinsukia’s Bordubi where a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a BJP booth president.

Slamming the state police for not taking action against the culprit, APCC members have decided to visit the area and meet the affected family and offer legal aid. Assam Congress has also sought Assam Women Commission’s intervention into the incident.

The letter by APCC mentions the name of the leaders who have been tasked to visit the victim’s family.

“Sometime back, there was a case of a 13 year old teenager being raped in the Bordubi area of Tinsukia district, by a BJP Booth President. Although a FIR has been filed at the Bordubi PS, far from arresting the accused, the police haven’t initiated any action. Moreover, many BJP workers have exerted pressure on the family to withdraw the case. Unable to bear the situation, the mother of the victim committed suicide on 14 April. The inaction of Assam Police is inexplicable. Therefore, within the next 2 days, the following office bearers of APCC Raju Sahu, Jayanta Kalita, Durga Bhumij, Dr Hema Hari Pegu, Pathik Deb, Pronob Borua, Sobha Moran are herby tasked to visit the area, meeting the affected family and offering legal aid, meeting the DC of Tinsukia, meeting the Chairperson of the Assam Women Commission”.

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