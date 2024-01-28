Former Congress Minister Bismita Gogoi has decided to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to support the hands of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the state's development journey. Gogoi, who had been a member of the Congress party, cited dissatisfaction with the party's leadership and lauded the developmental initiatives undertaken by the BJP.

Expressing her rationale for the switch, Gogoi remarked, "The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi is steering the nation and how CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has transformed the landscape of development in Assam compelled me to join the BJP. I entered politics through the Congress but the current state of affairs at both the state and national levels did not meet my expectations."

Gogoi highlighted her disappointment with the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, initiated by the Congress, stating, "During the Nyay Yatra, we expected a united front, but only Congress was visible. Moreover, the continuation of the Yatra on the day of the Ram Lalla Mandir consecration in Ayodhya was a major blunder."

Critical of the Congress leadership, Gogoi stated, "I am not saying Congress is inherently bad, but the current leaders are not steering the party in the right direction. BJP's commitment to national development resonates with me and I am joining the party without any personal demands."

Reflecting on her tenure during Tarun Gogoi's chief ministership, Gogoi expressed her disappointment with the trajectory of the Assam Congress after his demise. She accused Congress President Bhupen Borah of making false claims, stating, "Bhupen Borah's dreams of calling me to Raj Bhawan and proposing the Mahila Congress president post are entirely untrue. The party cannot thrive on such illusions."

Gogoi further said, "I have nothing to gain personally from joining BJP. My decision is solely based on the vision and developmental work undertaken by the BJP, which I believe will lead India to becoming a 'Vishwa Guru."