Assam Congress forms Assembly elections manifesto committee

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi has approved the formation of the party’s Assembly Elections Manifesto Committee with immediate effect.

The panel will be headed by convenor Balin Kuli and include two co-opted resource members from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) — Aakash Satyajit from the Research Department and Rahul Bal from the Data Analytics wing.

Shri Santanu Chakraborty has also been named as a co-opted member from the AICC. The committee comprises 30 members, including senior party leaders such as Madhab Rajbongshi, Prithvi Naphij, Abdul Khaleque, Atuwa Munda, Arun Dutta Mazumdar, Ranjan Patba, Ramesh Ch. Bordoloi, Krishna Das, Suhashree Bhattacharjee, Krishna Sarma, Zamser Ali, Diganta Rongpi, Dhaniram Thoasen, Mausam Barua, Sumitra Saikia, Nitan Choudhury, Deben Damany, Avinash Gogoi, Mohan Basumatary, Motur Rahman, Syed Abdur Rahman, Monisha Barua, Sumonay Purokayastha, Dilip Saikia, Arindam Kakoti, Geetali Das, Debnath Nath, Pallab Jyoti Nath and Rupom Bora.

APCC general secretary (organisation) Bipul Gogoi issued the order formalising the committee’s constitution.