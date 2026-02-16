Assam Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal to contest from Goalpara West, refuses to clarify party

Fresh political uncertainty gripped Assam on February 16 after Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal confirmed he will contest the upcoming Assembly election from the Goalpara West constituency but declined to clarify under which party banner.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Mandal repeatedly avoided questions about whether he is switching allegiance from the Congress. “I am not talking about any party, but I am saying that I will contest the election from the Goalpara West constituency,” he said.

When pressed on speculation that he may leave Congress, the legislator insisted, “No, no, no. I have not switched off. I am doing my duty as MLA.” He refused to elaborate further, adding, “Right now, I cannot say anything.”

Reporters sought confirmation on whether he would contest from a different party. Mandal declined to offer any indication. “No need to give any hints. You will know everything in detail at 3pm today,” he said, directing attention to an announcement scheduled at a hotel in the city.

The statement has fuelled speculation within political circles, particularly as Goalpara West remains a key constituency in lower Assam. Mandal’s refusal to confirm his party affiliation, despite affirming his intention to contest, signals a possible shift that could impact the Congress’ prospects in the region.

Repeatedly deflecting questions, he maintained, “Party, you will know it at 3pm today,” and ended the interaction without further comment.

Earlier on February 15, Akhil Gogoi had said that Mandal would formally join Raijor Dal at a programme scheduled in Guwahati at 3 pm on Monday. Gogoi stated that the West Goalpara MLA would be welcomed into the party at the event.

All eyes are now on the afternoon announcement, which is expected to clarify whether the sitting MLA continues with the Congress or charts a new political course ahead of the polls.