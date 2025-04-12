In a serious setback for the Congress Party ahead of the 2025 Panchayat elections, Golakganj MLA Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar has leveled explosive allegations against Abedur Zaman, the President of the Dhubri District Congress Committee. The senior legislator has accused Zaman of orchestrating a “cash-for-ticket” scam, alleging that party nominations are being sold in exchange for bribes, bypassing official party procedures.

In a formal complaint addressed to Debabrata Saikia, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Leader in the Assam Assembly, Sarkar expressed grave concerns over what he termed a breach of party ethics and internal democracy. The letter alleges that Zaman has been issuing party tickets unilaterally, ignoring the recommendations of Block Congress Committees (BCCs), in violation of the Congress Party's official candidate selection guidelines.

The complaint highlights a meeting on April 9, 2025, held at the District Congress Committee office, attended by prominent leaders including former minister Wazed Ali Choudhury and PAC members. Sarkar claims Zaman overruled the BCC-recommended candidate list and instead distributed tickets to individuals who allegedly paid for them.

A key example cited in the complaint is the nomination of Isha Hoque Ali, reportedly a former BJP worker, over Bazlur Rahman, who had unanimous support from the Congress ranks for the Raidak ZPC constituency. This move, Sarkar alleges, is indicative of favoritism and monetary influence.

Further, the letter paints a troubling picture of Zaman’s leadership, accusing him of intoxicated behavior, verbal abuse of senior leaders, and surrounding himself with what Sarkar describes as “hooligans”. The MLA claims Zaman is running a “parallel administration” in the district, undermining party discipline and excluding other senior members from decision-making processes.

Calling for immediate disciplinary action, Sarkar urged the party's top brass to intervene and uphold the principles of fairness and transparency in the nomination process. He warned that failure to act decisively could damage the party’s image in Dhubri, a traditional Congress stronghold.

As of now, the Congress leadership has yet to issue an official response. However, the allegations have stirred considerable debate within party circles, with insiders expecting a formal inquiry in the coming days.