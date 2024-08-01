Assam Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mondal, on August 1, stated that the BJP poses a more significant threat to India than Rohingya refugees.

"BJP is a threat for India, not Rohingya. Rohingya may be a threat but the BJP is definitely a threat to Indians for their wrong policies, management, communal, hatred speeches, and their adoption of communal policies," Mondal told ANI.

The MLA also questioned the effectiveness of the Border Security Force (BSF) in preventing Rohingya infiltration. He asked, "Is the national boundary open for all? What is BSF doing at the border? Why lakhs of rupees are being spent on them?"

Mondal criticised the central government's handling of Chinese aggression, stating, "If the government has failed to protect the boundary of India, then the government should resign. It is not the duty of the general public."

Addressing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent comments on providing shelter to Bangladeshi refugees, Mondal clarified that offering shelter does not equate to granting citizenship. He drew parallels to the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War when India temporarily housed refugees who later returned to their homeland.

The Congress MLA dismissed the Assam Chief Minister's concerns about Rohingya infiltration as a political ploy. "In Assam, the government can fall at any time. So they are trying to unite the Hindus," Mondal said, suggesting that such statements aim to polarise Hindus against Muslims.

He asserted that the BJP is losing public confidence, citing recent electoral setbacks and the departure of senior party leaders.