Several Congress legislators and leaders from Assam were detained in Guwahati on March 25 following a massive protest they carried over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP.

A massive rally was organized by Congress leaders and party lawmakers protesting against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP.

The protesters claimed that the BJP destroyed democracy.

Several leaders including Debabrata Saikia, Rokibul Hussain and few other senior party leaders were detained by city police.

Rahul Gandhi posters and Congress party flags were displayed by the protesters, who were also seen chanting anti-Modi slogans and waving Congress flags.

They marched toward the Assam Secretariat (Janata Bhawan) from the MLA hostel campus, but the police stopped them near the Minister's Colony in the Supermarket area.

While marching toward the Secretariat, the police detained some of the legislators and supporters.

On Friday, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from serving as an MP in the Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi, a Wayanad Lok Sabha MP, was disqualified after being found guilty of defamation.

“Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951,” the Lok Sabha secretariat said in a notification issued on Friday (March 24).

Condemning the step, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor called it as bad and bodes ill for democracy.

“I’m stunned by this action and by its rapidity, within 24 hours of the court verdict and while an appeal was known to be in process. This is politics with the gloves off and it bodes ill for our democracy,” he tweeted.

Also read : Assam: Opposition slams BJP for Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha