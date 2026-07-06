Assam Congress MLAs seek action against APYC president Zubair Anam Mazumder over alleged misconduct

Two Congress MLAs have written to the president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), seeking disciplinary action against Assam Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) president Zubair Anam Mazumder over his alleged conduct during a party meeting held in Guwahati in May.

According to a letter signed by Laharighat MLA Dr. Asif Md. Nazar and Gauripur MLA Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar, the incident took place during a meeting at Rajiv Bhavan on May 21, 2026, which was attended by newly elected MLAs, former MLAs, MPs and senior Congress leaders.

In the letter, the MLAs alleged that Zubair Anam Mazumder, who is also referred to as the APYC president, arrived around 30 minutes late after the meeting had already begun. They claimed that when Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi questioned him over the delay, Mazumder allegedly raised his voice and responded in a dismissive manner.

The legislators further alleged that his behaviour disrupted the meeting and violated party discipline. They stated that the incident, which was reportedly covered by the media, had adversely affected the party's image following the elections.

Describing the alleged conduct as "unacceptable," the MLAs urged the IYC president to take appropriate action against Mazumder for the alleged misconduct.

The letter has since surfaced in the public domain. There was no immediate response from Zubair Anam Mazumder regarding the allegations contained in the communication.