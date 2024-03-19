Assam Congress MP Abdul Khaleque, who had tendered his resignation earlier this month, expressed optimism and confidence after a meeting with Congress General Secretary-Organisation, KC Venugopal.

Addressing reporters, Khaleque stated, "What we spoke, I cannot say right now. He invited me, he called me, and I raised my concerns, whatever I mentioned in my resignation letter." He further added, "He assured me that he'll take care of my concerns... I met him, he specially listened to my concern and he assured me that he will look into it. I have full trust and confidence in Madame Sonia Gandhi and I also want BJP out of power."

Khaleque's resignation earlier this month came amidst dissatisfaction with the party, particularly after not being nominated for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The Congress party chose Deep Bayan, the President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Sevadal, over Khaliq for the Barpeta constituency.

However later in the day, Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah visited Khaleque's residence on the same day of his resignation, conveying a message of reconciliation. Borah assured that Khaleque is inclined to withdraw his resignation, citing discussions with the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to address his grievances.

Speaking on the evolving situation, Bhupen Borah stated, "Abdul Khaleque was understandably angry. However, his anger has somewhat subsided now. He has expressed his intent to withdraw his resignation letter, citing certain grievances. I have already discussed the matter with the All India Congress Committee (AICC), and I am confident that Abdul Khaleque's concerns will be addressed by tomorrow."