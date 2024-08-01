Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi addressed a gathering of ministers and parliamentarians from India, Bangladesh, and Egypt, along with heads of philanthropies from international climate organizations, focusing on energy transition efforts.

In his address, Gogoi stated the importance of collaborative efforts among nations to achieve a sustainable and equitable energy future. "Together, the leaders of different nations can drive collaborative efforts towards a sustainable and equitable energy future," he stated, expressing his pleasure at addressing such a distinguished assembly.

Gogoi, the Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, shared his thoughts on social media, saying, "It was a pleasure to address the gathering of select ministers and parliamentarians from India, Bangladesh and Egypt, along with heads of philanthropies from international climate organisations, in New Delhi today."

He further expressed his satisfaction in contributing to the dialogue on energy transition among leaders of the Global South. "I was happy to do my bit in shaping the dialogue between leaders of the Global South on energy transition," Gogoi added.

In a related development, Gogoi was also part of a Congress delegation that met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who is currently visiting India. The delegation included Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

"Honoured to meet Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in New Delhi today, with CPP Chairperson Smt Sonia Gandhi ji and Congress President Shri @kharge ji," Gogoi noted in another social media post. He described the meeting as fruitful, focusing on strengthening the relations between India and Vietnam. "We had a fruitful discussion about strengthening India-Vietnam relations," he added.