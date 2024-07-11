Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has taken to social media platform X to express deep concern over the state of affairs at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. Gogoi highlighted that the airport's construction and expansion, which were funded by taxpayers' money, are now seemingly neglected, adversely affecting ordinary passengers.

In his statement, Gogoi vehemently opposed the BJP's decision to privatize the airport, emphasizing that such a move could lead to accountability issues in maintaining public infrastructure. He pointed out that despite assurances, the airport's facilities have reportedly deteriorated, leading to inconvenience for travelers.

The MP questioned the accountability for the alleged neglect of the airport, asking who should be held responsible for its current state. He urged authorities to address the concerns promptly and ensure that essential public infrastructure like airports are adequately maintained for the benefit of all stakeholders.