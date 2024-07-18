Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi voiced deep concern today following the derailment of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express. Taking to microblogging platform X, he expressed his distress over the tragic incident which claimed two lives and left several others injured.

"I am extremely worried to learn about the derailment of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express," MP Gaurav Gogoi tweeted. "Media reports have indicated that two people have died so far and many are injured. My condolences to the families of the deceased."

He further appealed to the Uttar Pradesh Government to spare no effort in rescuing and providing medical treatment to the injured passengers. "Frequent accidents and derailments on Indian railways are extremely concerning," he remarked, highlighting the recurring safety issues plaguing the railway network.

"Innocent Indian lives are being lost due to lack of accountability," MP Gogoi said, urging Railways Minister Ashwani Vaishnav to address public concerns and ensure stringent measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.