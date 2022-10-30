Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday, October 30 took part in a rally in Golaghat and again went vocal against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Gogoi lashed out at the BJP party, alleging that the national party was indulging in a deep-rooted conspiracy to destroy regionalism in the country.

“With the "one nation one party" policy, the BJP is aiming to uproot regionalism from every state in the spirit of alliance. In Assam too, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) party will be in an existential crisis one day after being caught in the trap created by the BJP,” said Gaurav Gogoi while addressing the media.

Gogoi also alleged that a section of the media did not broadcast the news of the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra under pressure from the BJP party.

The MP participated in the marathon collectively from Tetelital in Golaghat to the heart of Golaghat town with the slogan "Let's build a drug-free Assam" under the initiative of Gaurav Gogoi's Fans Club on Sunday, October 30.

Noting that at present a section of the younger generation is being destroyed due to terrible drugs, the MP called upon all to take care of a healthy body and health.

The Congress MP even took the initiative to share a special message with the young participants of the rally.

More than five hundred students and members of the Fans Club had attended the rally vouching for a fit body and a fit nation.

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