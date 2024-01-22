On January 22, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi made a significant visit to the Bordowa Satra in Assam's Nagaon district, the revered birthplace of the esteemed Vaishnavite scholar and saint, Srimanta Sankardeva.

This visit was conducted on behalf of Rahul Gandhi, who was unable to attend due to being allegedly denied permission by the Satra authorities.

Speaking to the media, Gaurav Gogoi said, "I and the local MLA, as representatives of Rahul Gandhi, visited Batadrava Than. We prayed for peace and goodwill of people. All the priests present inside the temple said their blessings are with Rahul Gandhi."

"On behalf of Shri Rahul Gandhi, I visited the birthplace of Saint Srimanta Sankardeva. Rahul Gandhi was denied permission to visit Batadrava Than by the police citing law and order pre-scheduled program. The fact is the opposite because there was no program taking place," wrote Gaurav Gogoi on his X handle.



Also Read: Rahul Gandhi claims not allowed to visit Assamese icon Sankardeva's birthplace

The occasion marked Pran Pratishtha Day, a day of great importance in the religious calendar.

On January 22, 2024, a significant cultural conflict unfolded in Assam as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi planned to visit Batadrava Than, the birthplace of the revered Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva.

Rahul Gandhi, who is presently in Assam after his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' entered the state, on Monday claimed he was not allowed to visit Batadrava Than and has been allowed only to enter after 3 PM today.

It is to be mentioned here that Satra authorities on January 21 urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit the premises only after 3 PM, however, Gandhi allegedly reached the venue beforehand.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said "We want to visit the temple (Batadrava Than). What crime have I committed that I cannot visit the temple?..."

Srimanta Sankardeva, a towering figure of the 15th-16th century, is celebrated as one of India's most influential religious leaders, social reformers, and cultural icons.

His teachings and life continue to inspire not only the people of Assam but also many across the nation. His philosophy of neo-Vaishnavism, which emphasizes inclusivity and spiritual devotion over ritualistic practices, has been a subject of admiration for Rahul Gandhi, as noted in his previous speeches.

While the Congress party has distanced itself from the politicization of religious events, such as the pran pratishtha of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, this visit serves to honour the legacy of Sankardeva and his contributions to Indian spirituality and culture.