Congress MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi's X account had been "restricted" for Android users days after a series of war of words with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Although Gaurav Gogois's account is not suspended and continues to be on the service, however, android users are not able to see his recent activities on the platform.

This came a day after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress MP from the state Gaurav Gogoi over the latter’s allegation of the involvement of Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma in a land scam went viral on the platform.



Also Read: Social media war between Himanta Biswa Sarma and Gaurav Gogoi gets personal: Tale of an uncaring son and a backstabber

Well, the reason is still unknown why the account has been suspended while the media cell of the party is trying to restore the account.

Earlier the two leaders have been engaged in a public spat since September 13 over the alleged scam.

