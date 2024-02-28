Assam Congress Member of Parliament Pradyut Bordoloi has dismissed the rumours of him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Nagaon sitting MP Pradyut Bordoloi reaffirmed his loyalty towards Congress and termed the claims as baseless.

He further urged everyone to refrain from speculating about his political allegiance.

His statement comes amid internal disagreements within the state unit.

Speculation swirls around Gaurav Gogoi's potential candidacy in the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency with conflicting reports emerging from party insiders. While some sources suggest a likely bid from Gogoi in Nagaon, others hint at a dual-contest strategy with Jorhat as a potential alternative.



Also Read: Assam: Pradyut Bordoloi will join BJP if he does not get ticket for Nagaon seat, says MLA Phanidhar Talukdar

The uncertainty surrounding Gogoi's candidacy has heightened the rift within the Assam Congress, with reports indicating a shift towards Jorhat as a contingency plan. Speculation mounts over the contenders for the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat. As the rift for Congress party seats in Nagaon continues, the spotlight now shifts to who will emerge as the final candidate.

Meanwhile, the legislator from Bhabanipur Phanidhar Talukdar on February 25 claimed that Congress leader Pradyot Bordoloi might quit Congress and join BJP if he is not given the ticket from Nagaon seat.

Speaking on Opposition party, Phanidhar Talukdar said that there will only be AIUDF. Congress will lose leader of Opposition seat in upcoming assembly.

On BJP's preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Talukdar said, "Every political party is gearing up for the elections. The BJP party is running a new strategy for the elections. The opposition party can be seen coming down heavily by Bhabanipur constituency. There will be no leader of opposition in the upcoming assembly. MP Pradyut Bordoloi will come to BJP if he does not get a ticket in Nagaon. The Muslim MLAs will also come to the BJP"

