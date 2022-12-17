Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi raised concerns about black carbon emissions in northeastern states in the Lok Sabha on December 17.

Further, the Congress MP raised the issue at the Lok Sabha under rule 377.

“We must wake up to the reality that air pollution is not just a Delhi problem. Urgent need to improve monitoring and mitigate sources,” Bordoloi raised an alarm.

“Black carbon is the major short-term contributor to global warming with warming effects only second to carbon dioxide, heat-trapping power a million times more than carbon dioxide and capacity to travel long distances on air currents. Recent studies have shown that increasing black carbon emissions in Northeast India have led to decreasing in low-intensity rainfall in the pre-monsoon season and a rise in severe rains.

Independent research has also indicated a relationship between high levels of black carbon pollution in Guwahati with accelerated glacier melt. In the Brahmaputra river basin region, black carbon signatures formed from incomplete burning of fossil fuels, biomass and biofuels have been observed from vehicular emissions, brick kilns, tea gardens, agricultural and household biomass burning,” Bordoloi said.

Also Read: Assam: Guwahati’s air quality dips to ‘poor’ category, sends alarm bell ringing on degrading health

Bordoloi further proposed effective implementation of clean cooking and transport fuel schemes such as enhancing fuel efficiency standards for vehicles, phasing out diesel vehicles and accelerating the use of LPG for cooking.

On the other hand, as per the latest report on the air quality index of Guwahati released on December 14, the figures displayed show a worrying sign as Guwahati’s air quality has dipped to the ‘poor’ category sending alarm bells ringing on the degrading air quality of the city.

Reacting to the report, Senior Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi has written on Twitter, “Worrying air quality data from Ghy demystifies the common notion of clear blue skies in the NER. There is an urgent need to assess local sources & targeted interventions. A reminder that air pollution is the 2nd leading risk factor for premature deaths after malnutrition”.

Guwahati has shown a significant dip in air quality with the Index Value showing 230 with prominent pollutants displayed as PM 2.5 levels. Weather apps on people’s mobile phones, labelling the city’s AQI as ‘unhealthy’, have been cautioning citizens of the worsening situation stating.