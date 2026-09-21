Assam Congress names 40 star campaigners for Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll

The Congress has named 40 leaders, including senior party figures and Assam leaders, as its star campaigners for the October 6 Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election.

The list was submitted to the Election Commission by Congress general secretary K C Venugopal on September 16 under Section 77(1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Among the prominent names are Chhattisgarh's former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, Congress MP Wazed Ali Choudhury, former Assam minister Rakibul Hussain, party spokesperson Pawan Khera, Supriya Shrinate, NSUI national president Uday Bhanu Chib and Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar.

The list also includes Assam Congress Legislative Party leader Debabrata Saikia, former state Congress president Ripun Bora, former minister Paban Singh Ghatowar, Alka Lamba, Imran Pratapgarhi, Srinivas BV and former Tripura minister Sudip Roy Barman.

Several Assam-based leaders have also been named, including Satyabrata Kalita, Nandita Das, Abdul Khaleque, Aminul Islam, Diganta Barman, Ramanna Baruah, Nirmal Langthasa, Deep Bayan, Mira Barthakur Goswami and Kaushik Kashyap Kalita.

The Congress' star campaigner list comes ahead of polling for the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat, which was vacated after former MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned from the Lok Sabha and the party to contest the Assam Assembly election from Dispur on a BJP ticket.

Polling for the by-election is scheduled for October 6, while counting of votes will be held on October 9.