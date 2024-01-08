The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has appointed Gaurav Somani as the coordinator for the 2024 Indian National Congress Manifesto Public Consultation Meeting that is to be held in Guwahati during the course of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Somani would be acting as the coordinator for the meeting which is scheduled to be held in Guwahati during the course of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to be helmed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Apart from Somani, Rhituparna Konwar has been appointed as the co-coordinator of the meeting.

It was also stated in the press release that both Somani and Konwar would be attached to Gaurav Gogoi, deputy leader of the INC Lok Sabha and member of the AICC manifesto committee with immediate effect.

Noteworthy is that Rahul Gandhi is set to launch the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur on January 14, 2024, traversing a remarkable 6700 km across 110 districts. What makes this journey even more significant is the focus on Assam, where Rahul Gandhi will spend the second-highest length of time, cover the second-highest distance, and engage with the second-highest number of districts, following Uttar Pradesh.

The route map, revealed by Ramesh, outlines journey from Manipur to Mumbai, passing through key states and districts, symbolizing unity and change for a better India. The Yatra has been aptly named "Badlega Bharat, Jeetega INDIA!"