Assam Congress opens applications for Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll ticket

The Assam unit of the Congress has begun the process of selecting its candidate for the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency by-election, inviting party members to apply for the ticket.

The application process opened on August 24 and will remain open until August 28, according to a circular issued by APCC general secretary (organisation) Ramanna Baruah.

Members seeking the Congress nomination have been asked to submit their applications in the prescribed format along with a non-refundable fee of Rs 1 lakh.

The move follows a direction from Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi, with the party now preparing to finalise its candidate for the bypoll.

The Nagaon by-election was necessitated after former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi left the party shortly before the Assam Assembly election and joined the BJP. Bordoloi subsequently contested from the Dispur Assembly constituency and won, becoming an MLA.

With the bypoll process now underway, the Congress is expected to assess potential candidates before deciding on its nominee for the Nagaon seat.