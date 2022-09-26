A special meeting on Bharat Jodo Yatra was held on September 26 at Dhubri Rajiv Bhawan under the initiative of Dhubri District Congress Committee, however, the situation got tensed after a fight allegedly broke out between the party workers.

During the meeting, a fierce fight broke out between congress party workers over various allegations.

Speaking to the media Congress MLA Wazed Ali said that all those who raised slogans were not congress party by workers and claimed that they were outsiders.

Speaking to the media Congress MLA Wazed Ali said, "The party workers levelled alligation against the Zila Congress president and raised the concerns today".

"We have asked them to calm down and sort out the differences with the Zila Congress president in a meeting", he added.

Replying to a question asked by the media on how the Bharat Jodo Yatra will be sucessful when their is rift among the party itself, the MLA said, "The issues of the workers are different but they choose the wrong place to raise their concern, i.e. today's meeting."

Replying to a question asked by the media on the Dhubri Constituency which AIUDF has its majority as a political party and is it trying to break down the muslim population into two parts, the MLA said, "Its the BJP which is trying to do so by creating division in ways of by playing the goriya..moriya card, but I believe this division will not be created among the public."

Dhubri district Congress president Shamsul Islam, Bharat Jodo Yatra coordinator Ramen Borthakur along with two state Congress committee officials Wazed Ali Chowdhury, MLA Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar were among those present at the meeting.

