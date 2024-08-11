The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) is set to hold a crucial meeting in early September to address upcoming electoral challenges.

APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah announced that party leaders and workers will convene in Charaideo district to strategise for impending bye-elections, panchayat polls, and elections for various autonomous councils.

The decision came after a high-level discussion at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati, attended by AICC General Secretary Jitendra Singh, party MPs, and senior leaders. Borah emphasised that the meeting aims to strengthen the party organisation and prepare for the electoral battles ahead.

Regarding the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls for two seats in Assam, Borah acknowledged the party's current lack of sufficient MLAs in the state assembly to secure a victory. He stated that the party might consider fielding a candidate if someone expresses interest, but no one has come forward yet.

"If anyone will come and desire to contest in the Rajya Sabha polls, then we may think about this. But as of now, no one has come forward," Borah said.

In contrast, Assam State BJP President Bhabesh Kalita confidently asserted that the BJP would field its own candidates for both Rajya Sabha seats. Kalita expects support from NDA partner parties to ensure the BJP's victory in both contests.