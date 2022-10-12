Assam Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson reacting on the latest statement made by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah with regards to the BJP office demolition remark, said that the senior Congress leader continues to entertain people with his illogical meaningless statements.

“Bhupen Borah made a very controversial and a ridiculous statement yesterday when he said that he will demolish the newly built BJP office. Let me remind him that Assam’s 3 crore populace are in support of Assam Bharatiya Janata Party. Their blessings will always stay with us. Not even 14 generations of Bhupen Borah or the entire Gandhi family or Congress workers will be able to move even one brick of the BJP office,” said Pabitra Margherita while facing the questions of the reporters.

“We are usually amused by Bhupen Borah’s statements, who upon time to time continue to entertain us. Bhupen Borah is like a stand-up comedian who sometimes crack good jokes and sometimes he becomes a joke himself, added Margherita.

Taking a dig at Bhupen Borah for making ironic comments with regards to the new BJP office, Margherita claimed that the Congress party has no right to claim that the BJP office has been constructed on an encroached land as they themselves have constructed building on encroached land. “It is surprising to know that Bhupen Borah is making such remarks who himself has so many property across the country and in the foreign countries including two flats in the Housing colony which are actually allotted to the Lower Income Group families. I doubt whether Bhupen Borah has given up those two Housing flats,” said Pabitra Margherita.

Going ahead with his attacks on Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi as well, Pabitra Margherita said that Gogoi is the owner of a popular web-portal in Assam, and hence he shouldn’t be making such statements, because we are not asking him from where he is receiving funds and money to carry out the operations of the web-portal.

Margherita ends by taking another jibe at Bhupen Borah stating, “Blessings, good wishes of 30 lakh people of Assam are with the BJP. I would request Bhupen Borah to continue writing poems, tear his clothes for the Miya community but abstain from making such illogical statements.”