Reacting to the recent statement made by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president, Bhupen Borah on October 11 with regards to the demolition of the BJP office if voted to power, Assam BJP Leader Manab Deka took to Twitter and compared Bhupen Borah to the Mughal rulers and one who wants to follow in their footsteps.

“If voted to power, Assam Congress president @BhupenKBorah wants to demolish the BJP office in the state, which is a temple of public service for us. Bora wants to follow the legacy of Mahmud, Babur, and Aurangzeb who destroyed thousand of temples,” wrote Manab Deka on Twitter.

If one can recollect, a similar Mughal war ensued when Congress MP Abdul Khaleque once said that he is proud of the Mughals because they gave the shape of ‘Hindustan’.

The Barpeta MP who carried on with his attack on the ruling BJP said that it was BJP’s policy to hatred. “They say they will rewrite history. It means they want to change history,” said Khaleque.

The statement came at a time when the names of many places of the Mughal period were changed. Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad was officially renamed Prayagraj in 2018, further, Mughalsarai was renamed Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been a fierce critic of the Mughals and the state government which was celebrating the 400th Birth anniversary of the 17th century great Ahom army general, Lachit Borphukan, who resisted the entry of Mughals beyond Guwahati, took to Twitter to hit out at Khaleque.

Hitting back as Sarma, Khaleque said, “The Red Fort, the Qutub Minar of Taj Mahal could not be imagined without the Mughals. Every Prime Minister unfurls the tricolor from the Red Fort, which was built by the Mughals. The history of our Independence movement is incomplete without the Mughals. Like the Rani of Jhansi, we remember the role of Bahadur Shah Zafar.”

Coming back to APCC leader Bhupen Borah’s statement, the senior Congress leader during a press conference on October 11 said that chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with all his ministers have to make their property public.

This comes after Borah accused the state BJP of conspiring against him in due course of time concerning money and property-related issues.

"I urge the BJP ministers to fix a date when they want to make their property public and even I will list out my property on the same day", he said while addressing a press meeting on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Late Tarun Gogoi.

Borah also added that if any discrepancy is found, it will be the BJP, who will decide the next course of action.