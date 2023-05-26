Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Kumar Borahon May 26 expressed concerns over the performance of the double engine government in Assam, labeling it a "trouble engine" for the state. Addressing a press conference in Guwahai, Borah criticized the government's handling of funds allocated for the Northeast, highlighting discrepancies in the utilization of sanctioned amounts.

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had sanctioned a substantial amount of Rs. 76,040 crore rupees for the Northeast region, with Rs. 29,000 crore rupees being released last year. However, Borah pointed out that only around 20,000 crore rupees were allocated for Assam

Borah argued that the current double engine government has transformed into a "trouble engine" for Assam, citing the state government's plans to take a loan of Rs. 25,000 crore rupees, with further plans for Rs. 50,000 crore rupees next year. He questioned the effectiveness of the government's policies and their commitment to addressing the needs of the people.

The Congress leader also criticized a full-page advertisement published by the Assam government, featuring Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, which promised the delivery of one lakh jobs. Borah questioned the credibility of such claims, stating that Chief Minister Sarma's decision to publish such a large advertisement showed a lack of respect for the memory and intelligence of the people of Assam.

Highlighting the job situation in the state, Borah mentioned that there are currently 1,849 job vacancies due to retirement, promotions, and deaths. He reminded the public of Amit Shah's promise to fill two lakh job vacancies by the end of 2022, including government and private sector jobs. Borah accused Chief Minister Sarma of failing to fulfill this promise, providing only one lakh jobs and asserting that no new jobs were created in the last two years.