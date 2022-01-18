GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Bora today turned down heavily on chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's government and said that "terror loving" people are in charge in the state.

Bora invoked lines by renowned litterateur Jyotiprasad Agarwala’s poem ‘Kalojuii’ on his death anniversary to indicate that the public is aware of Biswa Sarma’s “true nature” in the name of “public worship.”

Agarwala had written “Janata puja r bhau di nedekhuabi tur . Janata e tur swarup bujise habodhan habodhan” (Translation: Do not show your arrogant leadership in the guise of public service. The public understands your nature; beware beware).

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