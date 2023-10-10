Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Bora has targeted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by asking him not to become 'Chief Mafia' over the case of a BJP MLA allegedly grabbing a coke plant.

Bora took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) and referred to the India Today NE exclusive story about the case of the BJP MLA from Margherita, Bhaskar Sarma, allegedly grabbing a coke plant in Tinsukia district, which was set up by a Kolkata based businessman.

"BJP MLA doing Mafiagiri during BJP rule, under the watchful eyes of the CM!" said Bhupen Bora in the social media post, while raising the issue.

Targeting the Chief Minister further, Bora said, "As per rules, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma would be the Chief Minister as long as he has the people's mandate. But till he demits office, I urge him not to become the Chief Mafia."



CHIEF MAFIA



India Today has reported that 'a Kolkata-based businessman has alleged that aides of a BJP MLA in Assam, at the behest of the MLA, has forcefully grabbed a coke plant set up by the businessman in Tinsukia'. (https://t.co/cUPJutwohN)



BJP MLA doing Mafiagiri during… — Bhupen kumar Borah (@BhupenKBorah) October 10, 2023

On October 8, India Today NE exclusively reported that a Kolkata-based businessman has alleged that aides of a BJP MLA in Assam, at the behest of the MLA, have forcefully grabbed a coke plant set up by the businessman in Tinsukia district of the state.

The businessman also wrote a letter to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 4 complaining about “gundaraj” by the MLA and his associates and seeking the chief minister’s intervention in the matter.

The story created a storm with the opposition Congress and Raijor Dal parties targeting the Chief Minister over the matter.

Yesterday Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi had raised the issue during a press meet and had demanded that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma intervene in the issue. Gogoi had also said that on one hand, Chief Minister Sarma is inviting investors into the state through initiatives like Advantage Assam, and on the other hand, his party MLA is illegally grabbing a coke plant set up by a businessman from Kolkata.

Noteworthy here is that Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita had responded to Akhil Gogoi's allegations yesterday and has assured legal support to the Kolkata based business to provide justice if proven true, whom he stated was closely associated to Akhil Gogoi.