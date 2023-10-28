Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year, Assam Congress president Bhupen Bora has said that the Congress led opposition alliance in Assam will hold a Vijay Utsav or a victory procession on December 3 as mark of strength against the BJP juggernaut.

Today Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Bora said that 15 political parties including the Congress will be holding the Vijay Utsav on December 3 in Guwahati city. As per Bora, the opposition alliance is all set to experience a massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections next year. Hence they are all planning this victory procession in advance for the perceived victory.

"All 15 parties will hold this Vijay Utsav on December 3 at 11:30 am in the middle of Guwahati. All the media houses will be invited," said Bora.

And not just this, Bora also said that the Congress led alliance of 15 political parties in Assam will be forming the next government in the state in the 2026 state elections. And not just this, the APCC president also announced after the victory in the state elections of 2026, that the alliance among the 15 parties will remain till 2031.

"We shall run the government from 2026 till 2031. And you can take it as a guarantee that we will maintain the alliance till 2031. Since we will contest the elections in 2026 together, so we shall form the government together," said Bora.

And it is not just the Congress led alliance that will be holding a Vijay Utsav. Meanwhile the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) under Badruddin Ajmal will also be holding a Vijay Utsav of their own. Ajmal said the party will hold their Vijay Utsav after winning the Lok Sabha seats of Dhubri, Nagaon and Karimganj.

"I am declaring today that after winning the three seats, our party will hold a Vijay Utsav," said Ajmal.

And not just this, Badruddin Ajmal targeted the APCC president and called him to take some lessons in politics from him.

"Bhupen Bora is an empty bottle. I want to say that Bhupen Bora should try to learn some politics. He should learn it from me, and I shall teach him. I will even give him free tuition for it," said Ajmal.