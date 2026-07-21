Assam Congress protests outside Raj Bhavan over paper leak, seeks Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

The Assam Congress, led by Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Wazed Ali Choudhury, on Tuesday staged a protest outside Raj Bhavan (Lok Bhavan) in Guwahati, expressing solidarity with students and opposition leaders protesting in New Delhi over alleged examination paper leaks and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The party also demanded the withdrawal of police cases registered against students and youth who participated in the 'Sansad Chalo' march in the national capital on Monday.

A Congress delegation sought an audience with Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya to submit a memorandum outlining its demands. However, the leaders were unable to meet the Governor after police prevented them from entering the Raj Bhavan premises in Kharghuli.

As the delegation approached the Governor's residence at around 8 pm, Congress workers raised slogans against the BJP-led government, demanding accountability over the alleged examination paper leak and action against those responsible for the alleged police excesses on protesters in New Delhi.

Police officials asked the delegation to hand over their memorandum through them, but the Congress leaders refused, insisting that they wanted to present their demands directly to the Governor.

Assam Congress Working President and MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar criticised the heavy police deployment outside the Raj Bhavan.

"We are a small group of people here who have come to meet the Governor and place our grievances. But an extremely heavy deployment of police has been made," Sikdar said.

Calling the denial of an audience with the Governor "unfortunate", he said the party would continue its agitation until students received justice.

"The government may try to prevent us, but we will continue with our protests till the students and youths of our country get justice. Our leaders protested in New Delhi today, and we have come together here in solidarity," he added.

The Congress leaders later staged a brief sit-in demonstration outside the Raj Bhavan before dispersing peacefully.

The BJP-led government has not responded to the Congress' allegations regarding the protest or its demands.