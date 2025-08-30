Congress: What has Amit Shah done on Assam Accord and Guwahati waterlogging?

The Assam Congress has accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of failing to deliver on key promises made to the people of the state, questioning what concrete steps had been taken in the last five years on implementing the Assam Accord and resolving Guwahati’s persistent waterlogging problem.

Addressing a press conference, Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi claimed that Shah only indulged in rhetoric during his visit to the state.

"Amit Shah had said in the Parliament, when the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was being passed during his last term, that the Assam Accord will be implemented and identity of the Assamese people will be protected," he said.

"He had also promised to implement the Justice (retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma report on Clause 6 of the Accord, which deals with constitutional safeguards, without changing a word. But what has been done about it?" he asked.



Bordoloi said five years ago, Shah had promised that the "artificial flooding" of Guwahati would be solved and ponds would be dug to deal with it.



Referring to massive waterlogging in the city over the last two days due to rain, he said, "Did Shah take an alternative route to the city yesterday to avoid the waters?"



Bordoloi also claimed that official protocol was broken with Shah inaugurating the new wing of the Raj Bhavan.



He said that as per the protocol of hierarchy, the governor is in the fourth position, while a Union cabinet minister comes at seventh place.



"In such a scenario, it was inappropriate for a person in a lower post to inaugurate the new wing in the presence of the governor," he claimed.