Assam Congress questions police security after Sibamoni Bora's convoy allegedly attacked in Nagaon

The Assam Congress on Monday, September 21 questioned the security arrangements and police response after a convoy carrying party leaders, including Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll candidate Sibamoni Bora, was allegedly attacked during election campaigning in the Samaguri area of Nagaon district.

The incident took place in the Barama Bazar area of Samaguri when the Congress convoy was travelling towards Lorimukh for an election meeting. The convoy included Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, former Chhattisgarh chief minister and Assam Congress in-charge Bhupesh Baghel, Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain, Bora and other party leaders. Police said the incident occurred at around 4 pm.

Congress alleged that stones and other objects were thrown at the vehicles, damaging some of them. The party also alleged that BJP workers were behind the incident. The allegations have not been independently established. Police and security personnel were subsequently deployed to control the situation, with reports of a lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

Addressing a press conference, Assam Assembly Deputy Leader of Opposition Joy Prakash Das questioned the functioning of the state Home Department and the police administration, particularly the security arrangements provided during the campaign.

“Does Assam even have a Home Department and a police administration?” Das asked, alleging that Bora was attacked and her vehicle damaged despite the security arrangements she was supposed to receive.

Das also questioned whether the Nagaon superintendent of police and the director general of police were aware of the situation. “Did the Nagaon SP and the DGP not know about this? We strongly condemn the Home Department,” he said.

Referring to previous incidents in Samaguri, Das questioned why preventive measures were not taken ahead of the Congress convoy’s movement through the area.

“Such incidents have happened in Samaguri before. Why were preventive measures not taken this time?” he asked.

The Congress leader also questioned the role of the Election Commission in ensuring a secure campaign environment. “Where is the Election Commission?” he asked, while alleging that journalists covering the incident were also assaulted by police.

Congress leaders have separately alleged that the police were informed in advance about the possibility of a confrontation in the area. Gaurav Gogoi also alleged that the convoy had been targeted despite prior alerts to the authorities.

The incident also reportedly resulted in damage to vehicles belonging to Congress leaders. AICC secretary Manoj Chauhan was reported to have sustained injuries, according to Congress. A police complaint was subsequently filed at Nagaon Sadar Police Station seeking action against those allegedly involved.

The confrontation comes ahead of the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election scheduled for October 6, with counting set for October 9. The incident has brought renewed attention to campaign security in Samaguri, where clashes between Congress and BJP supporters were also reported during the 2024 Assembly bypoll.