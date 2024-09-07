Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah has challenged the state cabinet's decision to implement the recommendations of the Justice Biplab Sarma Committee concerning Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. At a press conference on Saturday, Borah argued that the state government lacks the authority to act on these recommendations, asserting that such decisions should rest with the Centre.

Clause 6 of the Assam Accord mandates the provision of constitutional, legislative, and administrative safeguards to preserve the cultural, social, and linguistic identity of the Assamese people. Borah criticized the timing of the cabinet's decision, noting that the committee was established in 2019 and submitted its report in February 2020. "After gathering dust for so long, the government suddenly revives this issue," Borah said.

He expressed skepticism about the cabinet's jurisdiction to decide on the committee’s report, stating, “The Centre formed the committee. Until the Union cabinet discusses and decides on it, the state cabinet's decision is not valid.” Borah also argued that implementing Clause 6 and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) would be contradictory, as the Accord aims to protect indigenous people, while the CAA, according to him, undermines this protection.

Borah dismissed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's claim that the previous Congress government had obstructed the grant of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities. Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi, who joined Borah, stated, “When the Congress government proposed the ST status, our current Chief Minister was part of that cabinet. The proposal was clear that granting ST status to the six communities would not affect the benefits of existing ST communities.”