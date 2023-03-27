Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on March 27 decided not to participate in a discussion with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) over the delimitation process, said party leader Bhupen Bora.

“We had submitted a memorandum to the CEC regarding the Assam government’s decision of re-merging four districts ahead of the delimitation process. Unfortunately, the CEC didn’t give us any reply and instead asked us to sit for a discussion in Assam during their visit for the delimitation exercise”, said Bora said while interacting with reporters.

“We are not against delimitation and will never be against the delimitation process even in the future. Our issue is that we had submitted a memorandum to the CEC regarding the Assam government’s decision to re-merge four districts ahead of the delimitation process. On December 27, 2022, the election commission had released a press release mentioning the process which will take place on January 1, 2023. But within four days, the Assam government held its cabinet meeting in Delhi and announced the re-merger of four districts”, he added.

APCC took to Twitter and posted a copy of the memorandum sent to the election commissioner on March 4 while stating, "ECI assured to respond in writing but no response was shared,even after multiple reminders.

@INCAssam

decided not to attend the meeting with ECI in Assam. The whole process looks to be predetermined & ECI is working as an extended arm of

@BJP4India

. Copy of memorandum is attached

ECI assured to respond in writing but no response was shared,even after multiple reminders. @INCAssam decided not to attend the meeting with ECI in Assam. The whole process looks to be predetermined & ECI is working as an extended arm of @BJP4India. Copy of memorandum is attached pic.twitter.com/4Fyuql8PU7 — Assam Congress (@INCAssam) March 27, 2023

Meanwhile, a team comprising of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Commissioners, Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel reached Assam on March 26 for the delimitation exercise.

The EC has been entrusted with the delimitation exercise for redrawing the territorial boundaries of the assembly and parliamentary constituencies of Assam.

Also read : Election Commission team arrives in Assam for 3-day tour ahead of delimitation exercise