Assam Congress revokes expulsion order against Nilamani Sen Deka
The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has withdrawn Nilamani Sen Deka's expulsion with immediate effect. The order, issued under Gaurav Gogoi's direction, marks a key organisational move ahead of political activity in the state.
- The revocation was announced through an official APCC organisational order
- Ramanna Baruah issued the communication under PCC chief Gaurav Gogoi's direction
- The withdrawn directive had originally been issued on May 18, 2022
The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has officially withdrawn the expulsion order issued earlier against senior party leader Nilamani Sen Deka with immediate effect.
According to an official order issued by APCC General Secretary (Organisation) Ramanna Baruah, the decision was taken under the direction of Assam PCC President Gaurav Gogoi.
The order stated that the earlier expulsion directive issued on May 18, 2022, has now been revoked.
Copies of the order have been forwarded to senior Congress leaders including K. C. Venugopal, Jitendra Singh, APCC office bearers, Congress MPs and MLAs, along with various departments of the party organisation.
The development is being seen as a significant organisational move within the Assam Congress ahead of ongoing political activities in the state.
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