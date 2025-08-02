Assam: Congress seeks CBI probe into alleged fund misuse in Haflong orphanage project

A serious allegation of fund misuse under a central government welfare scheme has emerged from Assam’s Dima Hasao district, prompting a formal request for a central inquiry and audit.

Leader of Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has written to Union Cabinet Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, urging the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) to initiate a probe into the controversial repurposing of a welfare infrastructure meant for orphans and destitute children.

According to the letter written by Saikia, a government facility sanctioned and constructed under the Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR) at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore, originally intended as a home for orphans and destitute children in Haflong—has allegedly been converted into a luxury hotel named Hading Hotel.

The project, which also included staff quarters and a vocational training centre, was formally handed over by the Assistant Executive Engineer of the PWD Haflong Building Sub-Division to the Deputy Director of the Social Welfare Department on August 13, 2021, while Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated it on July 26, 2021.



Citing India Today NE exclusive report, Saikia claims that the orphanage was relocated to Cotu Wapu, a location allegedly lacking basic amenities such as potable water, adequate bedding, and infrastructure—raising questions about the welfare of the children involved.

Highlighting grave irregularities and deviation from the approved use of central and state welfare funds, Saikia called for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to be entrusted with the inquiry, along with an audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India. He emphasized that the alleged alteration and misutilization of the facility may be punishable under sections 61 (criminal conspiracy), 198 (public servant disobeying law causing injury), and 318 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023.