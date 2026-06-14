Assam Congress' Sribhumi unit seeks suspension of eight members over alleged anti-party activities

The Sribhumi District Congress Committee has recommended the suspension of eight party members, including a Zila Parishad member, over alleged anti-party activities during the last Assembly elections.

District Congress president Tapas Purkayastha said the district unit has sent a communication to the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) seeking disciplinary action against the members.

Those against whom action has been recommended include Zila Parishad member Mustak Ahmed and seven office-bearers of the district Congress committee.

Purkayastha said the decision was taken during a review meeting held at Indira Bhawan in the presence of the MLAs of Sonai and South Karimganj.

According to the district Congress leadership, the members concerned were found to have engaged in activities deemed detrimental to the interests of the party during the Assembly elections.

The recommendations have been forwarded to the APCC, which will take a final decision on the proposed disciplinary action.

Party leaders said the move was aimed at maintaining organisational discipline and addressing complaints related to alleged anti-party activities.