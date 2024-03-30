Assam Congress Committee President Bhupen Borah will be filing a defamation suite against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his alleged claims that Borah will be joining BJP by 2025.

Speaking to IndiaTodayNE, Borah said that his lawyers are getting the papers and documents readied for the same.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has made a bold assertion regarding the potential defection of Bhupen Borah from the Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2025.

Sarma emphasized his confidence in Borah's transition, likening it to the assurance associated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"The way there is a Modi guarantee, this is the Himanta guarantee," stated Sarma, underlining his certainty regarding Borah's switch to the BJP.

Addressing the media, Sarma urged, “he will come around January-March month of 2025, if the media doesn’t keep embarrassing Bhupen Borah with these questions. He further adds "if you keep on ashaming him with this question then there will be delay in this step."

"We want to bring him with due respect, so please do not keep embarrassing him," Sarma urged, expressing his party's intention to welcome Borah into the BJP fold.

"If he wants to be a Chief Minister, we will further think of that as well", Sarma added.

Also read: Himanata Biswa Sarma's guarantee: Congress leader Bhupen Borah to join BJP in 2025