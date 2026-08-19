Assam Congress suspends 14 leaders for six years over alleged anti-party activities

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has suspended 14 party leaders and functionaries for six years with immediate effect over their alleged involvement in anti-party activities during the 2026 Assam Assembly election.

The suspension order was issued by APCC General Secretary (Organisation) Ramanna Baruah following directions from APCC president Gaurav Gogoi.

The action covers leaders and office-bearers associated with the Silchar District Congress Committee (DCC), Assam Youth Congress and party units in Sonai.

Those suspended include Samsur Rahman Choudhury (John), Aktar Hussain Barbhuiya and Mojibur Rahman Choudhury, all vice-presidents of the Silchar DCC; Ajmol Hussain Laskar, general secretary (Organisation), Silchar DCC; Shaine Ahmed Laskar and Mehboob Hussain (Ripon), general secretaries of the Silchar DCC; and Ijaj Laskar, general secretary of the Assam Youth Congress Committee.

The list also includes Hanif Alam Mazumder, Altaf Hussain Laskar (Titu) and Najib Ahmed Laskar, all general secretaries of the Silchar DCC; Jahur Choudhury, general secretary of the Minority Department; Kadir Ahmed Laskar, general secretary of BCC Sonai; Ansar Hussain Barlaskar, former president of the District Minority Department; and Rakib Ahmed Mazumder, president of the Youth Congress in the Sonai constituency.

According to the order, the 14 leaders were found to have been involved in activities against the party during the Assam Assembly election. The suspension will remain in force for six years from the date of the order.

Copies of the suspension order have been forwarded to senior Congress leaders, including AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal, AICC General Secretary and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh, APCC president Gaurav Gogoi and the leadership of the Assam Congress Legislature Party.

The order has also been circulated among APCC office-bearers, the party's media and social media departments, the Silchar District Congress Committee, the APCC war room and the concerned individuals