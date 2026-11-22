Internal differences within the Congress have surfaced in Jonai ahead of the upcoming Mising Autonomous Council (MAC) elections, with the party suspending Sanjay Pegu, president of the Dhemaji District Congress Scheduled Tribe (ST) Morcha, for six years over alleged indiscipline.

Pegu has been suspended from both his position as the district ST Morcha president and the party's primary membership.

The action comes amid the Congress's electoral alliance with the Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Janajagaran Mancha Assam and several other regional parties for the 40 constituencies of the Mising Autonomous Council.

As part of the seat-sharing arrangement, Janajagaran Mancha Assam has been allotted the Murkongselek (No. 2) and Gali Bijoypur (No. 3) constituencies among the 17 MAC constituencies in Dhemaji district.

However, allegations have emerged that Pegu filed his nomination without the party's approval and subsequently campaigned in different areas while projecting himself as a Congress-backed candidate.

Following the allegations, Congress leaders announced his suspension at a press conference held in Jonai on Sunday.

The press conference was attended by Raju Kumar Medak, vice-president of the APCC MAC Coordination Committee; Hemakanta Sarmah, vice-president of the Dhemaji District Congress Committee; and Shankar Dey, general secretary of the district Congress committee.

The party leaders also cautioned Pegu against campaigning as a Congress-supported candidate in the upcoming MAC elections.

The development comes at a time when the Congress is seeking to consolidate its position in the autonomous council elections through an alliance with regional parties.