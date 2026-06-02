Assam Congress suspends four Hailakandi district office bearers over alleged misconduct during review meeting

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Tuesday, June 2 suspended four office bearers of its Hailakandi district unit over their alleged involvement in an incident that took place during an organisational review meeting held on May 30.

The suspended leaders have been identified as Jahan Uddin Barbhuiya, Sarim Sadiol, Mitujjaman Laskar, and Najmul Hussain Barbhuiya. All four were serving as general secretaries of the Hailakandi District Congress Committee (DCC).

The disciplinary action was initiated following directions from Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi. According to an official order issued by the APCC, the suspension has come into effect immediately in connection with the leaders' alleged conduct during the review meeting held at the Hailakandi DCC office.

The order stated that the four office bearers were being suspended from the Congress Party with immediate effect for their alleged involvement in the incident that occurred during the review session on May 30.

While the APCC's official communication did not provide detailed information regarding the nature of the incident, party sources indicated that the action was linked to alleged misbehaviour that disrupted the proceedings of the organisational review meeting.

Reports suggest that tensions escalated during the meeting, leading to internal disorder within the district unit. The development is understood to have prompted intervention by the state leadership, resulting in disciplinary measures against the four functionaries.

The suspension underscores the party leadership's efforts to maintain organisational discipline as it continues internal reviews and restructuring initiatives across various district units in Assam.