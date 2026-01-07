Assam Congress suspends joint secretary Shahnawaz Ahmed for ‘gross party indiscipline’

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on January 6 suspended its joint secretary, Shahnawaz Ahmed, from the party with immediate effect for alleged breach of party discipline and actions that purportedly damaged the party’s image.

According to a suspension order issued by the APCC, the decision was taken on the direction of Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi. The order stated that Ahmed was suspended until further notice for “gross party indiscipline,” damaging the image of the Congress and deliberately creating political hatred among party workers.

The order, signed by APCC general secretary (organisation) Bipul Gogoi, said the suspension would remain in force until further instructions.

Copies of the order were circulated to senior Congress leaders, including AICC general secretary in charge of Assam Jitendra Singh, APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, senior leader Debabrata Saikia, AICC secretaries in charge of Assam, working presidents of the APCC, and all INC MPs and MLAs from the state.

The suspension reflects the party leadership’s attempt to enforce internal discipline amid organisational challenges ahead of crucial political developments in the state. No immediate response from Shahnawaz Ahmed was available at the time of filing this report.