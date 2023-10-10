The Assam Congress has suspended two of it's party leaders for taking part in the government's Amrit Kalash Yatra. The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee today suspended Matia Block Congress President under Goalpara DCC, Aynul Hoque Choudhury and Goalpara district Mahila Congress President Afruza Begum.

Both Aynul Hoque Choudhury and Afruza Begum had reportedly taken part in the Amrit Kalash Yatra, which Bipul Gogoi, General Secretary (Organisation) of the APCC, stated in the suspension letter that the Amrit Kalash Yatra is a government sponsored programme and that both the leaders have caused "huge damage to the party and disillusioned lakhs of party workers."

The letter further mentioned the various instances where Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had targeted the Congress party and it's leaders, to highlight the APCC's resentment to party MLAs taking part in the Amrit Kalash Yatra.

Earlier the Congress leadership had reportedly sent showcause notices to its MLAs Bhaskar Barua and Abdul Batin Khandakar over attending the recent Amrit Kalash Yatra event. A showcause notice was also reportedly sent to Chaygaon MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed over his alleged close links to the BJP leadership, especially Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Noteworthy here is that recently APCC post holders had recently submitted a memorandum to Bhupen Bora demanding him to take action against the three MLAs in question, or face a wave of mass resignation. The issue of the three MLAs is also likely to come up during the APCC's political affairs committee meeting on October 11, which would be attended by the party's Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh.

Meanwhile, Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika had earlier questioned the Congress party if the ruling government should even send any invite to Congress MLAs to government-sponsored functions in view of the controversy surrounding the Amrit Kalash Yatra.