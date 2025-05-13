Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain on Tuesday, May 13 addressed the media in Nagaon following the announcement of Panchayat election results, expressing gratitude to voters in Samaguri for their overwhelming support towards the Congress.

Hussain noted that Congress candidates had emerged victorious in all four Zilla Parishad seats in Samaguri, winning by substantial margins despite strong competition from the ruling BJP.

“While it is natural for the ruling party to gain more seats in local body elections, the key question the public will now examine is whether Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership will be essential in the upcoming Assembly elections,” Hussain remarked.

Referring to the BJP’s performance in the Lok Sabha polls, he acknowledged that the party did garner votes in Bilasipara and Golakganj, but questioned Chief Minister Sarma’s claim of a rising AIUDF influence in Dhubri.

“I fail to see any such resurgence,” said Hussain, further alleging that even with reported rigging attempts by the BJP in Samaguri polling stations, they were unable to defeat Congress candidates.

He also criticized the Chief Minister’s approach to governance, accusing him of showcasing welfare schemes without transparency regarding their funding sources.

Hussain claimed that the people have seen through the Chief Minister’s efforts to deflect attention from the issue of Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged Pakistan links, particularly after the results of the Panchayat elections.