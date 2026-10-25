The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has announced plans to appoint ‘Vote Rakshaks’ across all 31,486 polling booths in the state to monitor electoral rolls and address alleged discrepancies in voter registration ahead of upcoming elections.

The announcement was made at a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan, where Congress leaders raised concerns over the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls, questioned the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and outlined the party’s organisational strategy to safeguard voters’ rights.

Former MLA Satyabrata Kalita, APCC General Secretary (Administration) Bipul Gogoi and Media and Communications Department chairman Bedabrata Bora addressed the press conference.

Kalita questioned the need for another electoral roll revision exercise within eight months of the publication of the draft electoral roll on February 5. He described the timeline as unusual and linked the exercise to declining public confidence in the Election Commission, protests and legal challenges concerning the electoral process.

Taking a swipe at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kalita made a sarcastic reference to the chief minister’s alleged praise of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He questioned why another revision was necessary despite the praise, suggesting that the development raised questions about the electoral process.

With the final electoral roll scheduled for publication in November, Kalita urged young people who have turned 18 and other eligible citizens who are yet to register to apply for inclusion in the voter list by submitting Form 6.

He also stressed the need to ensure that offline voter registration remains accessible, particularly for residents of rural areas who may face difficulties using online services.

According to Kalita, the transfer of responsibilities previously handled by Circle Officers to the offices of District Commissioners has created inconvenience for ordinary citizens and village heads. He called for measures to ensure that the registration process remains accessible to eligible voters, irrespective of their location or access to digital services.

The proposed appointment of Vote Rakshaks across all 31,486 polling booths is part of the APCC's effort to strengthen its grassroots presence and monitor the electoral roll revision process across Assam.

The party's announcement comes amid its concerns over voter registration and the conduct of the revision exercise. The proposed booth-level network is expected to focus on identifying discrepancies in electoral rolls and helping eligible voters navigate the registration process.