Assam Congress to begin ground-level review as poll preparations intensify

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has accelerated its preparations for the forthcoming Assembly elections, activating party units across districts and initiating a structured review of potential candidates.

Meetings of the Screening Committee set up by the All India Congress Committee for Assam are scheduled to begin on February 14. The panel will conduct its first round of discussions in Lakhimpur and parts of Upper Assam before moving to other regions in phases.

The committee comprises MPs Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka and Imran Masood, along with Dr Sirivella Prasad. Party leaders said the review process will assess organisational readiness at the district level and scrutinise potential nominees for the state polls.

The move is part of a broader strategy by the APCC to strengthen its grassroots network and streamline the candidate selection process well ahead of the election schedule.

Separately, the party will unveil a statue of Chabilal Upadhyay, the first president of the APCC, at Bihali in Biswanath district on February 12. APCC president Gaurav Gogoi is scheduled to attend the event at 11 am.