The Congress party in Assam is likely to contest independently in 12 constituencies in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, claims sources.

The party, once a dominant force in the state, is seeking to regain its foothold amidst the changing political landscape.

The decision to go solo comes in the wake of discussions within the party's leadership about the best strategy to counter the ruling party.

The names of the candidates representing the party in these constituencies will be announced soon.



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In the meanwhile, going with the INDI alliance, the party has decided to give away its Barpeta seat to CPI(M) and Dibrugarh constituency seat to Lurin Jyoti Gogoi of AJP.

It is to be mentioned here that after the rift between the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and the Congress amid the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the state unit of Congress has opted out from any kind of alliance with TMC.

The decision reflects a calculated electoral approach, signalling the Congress party's confidence in its candidates and its strategic vision for the upcoming polls in Assam.

As the political landscape evolves, observers will closely monitor the developments, candidate announcements, and the overall impact of this decision on the electoral dynamics of the state.