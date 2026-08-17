Assam Congress to launch statewide campaign against coal, stone and sand syndicates

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has decided to launch a statewide mass awareness campaign against coal, stone and sand syndicates, alleging that their activities contributed to the recent floods in the state.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by APCC president Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday, August 16, where the party reviewed its organisational activities and preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha by-election, autonomous council polls and municipal elections.

According to an APCC statement, the party identified coal, stone and sand syndicates as the "primary drivers" of the recent disaster in Upper Assam and resolved to mobilise public opinion against them.

The meeting also reviewed relief and rehabilitation efforts being undertaken by district Congress committees and party frontal organisations, including Seva Dal, Mahila Congress, Youth Congress and NSUI, in flood-affected areas of Upper Assam.

The party said its workers were involved in rebuilding damaged houses, cleaning public and religious institutions, conducting shramdaan to help schools resume classes and assisting farmers with paddy seedlings and direct support for transplantation.

The Congress also adopted resolutions opposing the proposed reduction of the eco-sensitive zone around Kaziranga National Park from 10 km to 1 km. It also opposed the proposed acquisition of indigenous land at Engleng Pathar for handing over to large corporate entities.

The party said it would lead a mass movement to build public opinion against what it described as "anti-people policies".

The meeting further discussed zonal training for Pradesh Congress workers, the appointment of RSS-affiliated individuals as vice-chancellors in Assam and other universities, and alleged preference for ideologically aligned candidates in the appointment of college principals.

The leadership also expressed concern over what it described as a "churn" among Gen-Z over the education system and approved a proposal to organise a state-level youth convention.

A separate meeting of the APCC's social media department was also held as part of the organisational review.