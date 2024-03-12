Dwijen Sharma, the Vice President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), has resigned from his position ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

This decision was conveyed in a letter to APCC President Bhupen Borah, in which Sharma stated his resignation is effective immediately.



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While Sharma did not disclose the reasons behind his decision in the letter, it has been speculated that he was hoping to receive a party ticket to run for the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming elections.

However, following rumours that Mira Borthakur is likely to be the chosen candidate for the same constituency, Sharma chose to step down from his role.